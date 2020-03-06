Dogs May Catch and Spread the Coronavirus, Avoid “Kisses” If You Are Infected







A dog in Hongkong has tested positive for the coronavirus, suggesting that dogs may be able to catch and spread the coronavirus.

“Until we know more, it is probably best not to cuddle too closely with your dog if you yourself are sick,” says veterinary Karl Stahl.

Although many sources, including WHO don’t think that it is likely that the infected dog has caught the coronavirus from a human or that it can spread it further, Stahl continues:

“Sick people who exude the virus should maybe be more restrictive in their contacts with pets anyway, just like they are with other family members. That is also what is recommended by the World Health Organisation for Animal Health,” says Stahl.

Just to be safe, AFCD in Hongkong recommends pet owners to wash their hands after cuddling with their dogs and to avoid “kisses”.