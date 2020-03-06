Costa Almeria ‘Sighs of water’ art exhibition opens in Adra







A COLLECTION of works entitled ‘Suspiros de agua’ (sighs of water), by artist Pilar Soler Peillet has opened at the Adra Centro Cultural.

Speaking at the exhibition inauguration on Thursday, the artist said she had tried to “reveal the sentiment of emptiness and fullness, of duality as a constituent of human nature”, and in so doing, “explore the changing, non-permanent character of things, looking beyond the most evident, diving into the intimate.”

As well as paintings the exhibition features a contemporary sculpture installation with a tree and plaster books.

Pilar Soler Peiller is a psychologist by profession, specialising in training and employment. She is a fine arts graduate, with specific training in photography and cultural mediation.

She has had practical experience in art therapy, working with people with psychological disabilities who presented psychiatric problems.

She has also participated in more than a dozen exhibitions with paintings, photographs and installations.

Suspiros de agua runs until May 22.