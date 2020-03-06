Costa Almeria road resurfacing progressing well in Huercal-Overa







RESURFACING works on the Añorica road connecting Huercal-Overa districts San Francisco and Las Norias are going well.

Mayor Francisca Lourdes Fernandez and Public Works Services councillor Jose Lopez went to take a look at progress on the road improvement project this week along with representatives from the company carrying out the works.

The Mayor said it will benefit both local residents and farmers, “facilitating traffic flow and improving road safety.”

The project is being financed by a subsidy from the Junta de Andalucia’s Agriculture, Farming, Fishing and Sustainable Development department, with support from the European Rural Development Fund, the local authority contributing 40 per cent of the nearly €150,000 cost.

Fernandez promised the council will “continue working on future projects which cover the demands put forward by residents in regard to improvements in the municipal road network.”

At the same time, she made the point that Huercal-Overa is a large municipality with nearly 30 outlying districts, and that “actions are gradually being taken so that all residents have the same services, wherever they live.”