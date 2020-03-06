Confirmed: Spain’s Fourth Coronavirus Death







Another coronavirus death has now been confirmed in Spain, bringing the number of victims in the country to four.

The latest victim is a woman in Madrid. She is the second reported death in the Madrid region. Another 19 people have now also tested positive in the city of Valdemoro, located 30 kilometres south of the capital. 16 of these patients are visitors or workers of the Municipal Center for the Elderly of the town, which has now been closed.

The number of coronavirus cases in Spain has now exceeded 250.

The European country with the highest number of infected people is Spain’s neighbour Italy with over 3,800 confirmed cases and 148 deaths in total. Worldwide this number exceeds 98,000 people, with over 3,300 deaths to date.