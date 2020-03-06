Climbing accident on Benidorm’s Sierra Helada, Costa Blanca







FIREMEN rescued a German climber who fell near the Punta del Cavall tower on the Costa Blanca town’s Sierra Helada.

“He fell some three metres, breaking an ankle,” said sources linked to the rescue. The firefighters, assisted by officers from Benidorm’s Policia Local, had to descend a steep path to reach him after which they stabilised him on the spot. Owing to the inaccessibility of the zone where he fell, the injured climber was afterwards winched up to a helicopter from the provincial Fire Brigades Consortium. From here he was flown to the Consortium’s helipad in San Vicente where he was transferred to hospital by a waiting ambulance.

