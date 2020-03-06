BREAKING NEWS: Spain announces eighth Coronavirus death







Spain’s El Pais has just announced the country’s eighth death from the Coronavirus. The 87-year-old woman from Catalunia passed away this earlier this evening. She’s the fifth elderly patient to die from COVID-19 today in Spain.

Three of today’s victims were from Madrid. They included an 83-year-old, 91-year-old and 76-year-old died. The fourth victim – a 76-year-old – was from Zaragoza.

Given the rising number of deaths, Madrid has announced that it will close all care and residential homes as a precautionary measure from tomorrow. It will affect around 213 centres in the capital, but does not apply to day centres.

According to Spanish health authorities, there are now a total of 370 people infected with the virus in the country, of which 9 are in intensive care.