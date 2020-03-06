Aggressor who left tourist in Spain in coma faces 3 year prison sentence







A young person faces a three-year prison sentence for leaving a Portuguese tourist in a coma after punching him in Mallorca’s Magaluf. The prosecution is also pushing for the aggressor to pay 116,000 euros in damages to the victim for extensive injuries caused by the ‘unprovoked’ attack, including medical costs.

The incident took place on 5th August 2015 at 03.50am, when the aggressor was locking up the bar where he worked. He allegedly punched the victim without any provocation, leaving him unconscious. The victim was left with trauma and multiple fractures to the skull and brain, as well as several injuries to the face.

The injured victim was in intensive care for several weeks after the incident, and was released from hospital on 5th October 2019. As a result of the attack, the victim now has several scars to the face – one of which is said to measure 26cm – and suffers from a loss of hearing, as well as vertigo and dizziness.

The court case is scheduled to take place on the 5th June 2020.