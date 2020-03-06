A race with stunning views of Albir, Costa Blanca







ALFAZ hosts the X Millas Costa Blanca on March 29. Participants leave the Polideportivo sports complex in Alfaz on a circular route of roughly 16 kilometres up to the Albir lighthouse. The race, organised by the El Faro Athletics Club with collaboration from Alfaz town hall, was formally announced by its president Carlos Mora, accompanied by Oscar Perez and Jose Plaza, respective Sports and Finance councillors.

“This is a demanding race owing to its steepness but also very enjoyable because the route includes the Albir beach and the Sierra Helada national park,” Perez said.

More information about the race is available on the www.xmillascostablanca.es website.

-- Advertisement --

