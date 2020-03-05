Red Cross takes Costa Almeria child fostering campaign to Adra







THE Almeria Red Cross took the provincial ‘Mojate’ child fostering campaign to Adra this week.

The humanitarian organisation set up a marquee at the entrance to the Town Hall in order to raise awareness about the campaign.

The aim is to get the 22 new foster families Almeria needs “with the idea of being able to offer a temporary home to boys and girls of different ages who are staying in reception centres”, explained programme expert Maria Leticia Cabello.

She said the aim was to provide the children with “a normal life, like any other child”, and for them to receive “all the care and affection they need while their personal situations are being sorted out.”

Visiting the Red Cross marquee with several other council members, Adra Mayor Manuel Cortes pledged to publicise the fostering campaign and to help “in every possible way so that no child lacks the warmth of a home.”

He called on Adra residents and Almerians in general to get informed about the campaign and “to help the Red Cross in any way possible to find these 22 foster families they are looking for.”

Foster families take children temporarily into their homes to avoid youngsters separated from their parents under difficult circumstances from being stuck in reception centres until matters improve. During the children’s stay the families have the support of a specialised team.

Fostering is seen as an alternative form of care as laid out in the Infancy Protection System based on public solidarity, which allows children taken away from their parents for one reason or another to be in a stable family environment

For more information about the fostering campaign contact the Spanish Red Cross Provincial Assembly located in Parque Nicolas Salmeron, 28, in Almeria city, telephone 950 257 166 or 900 701 104, or email almeria@cruzroja.es.