First Cocktail Competition to Take Place at Adolfo Suárez Congress Centre on Costa del Sol Spain







IF you enjoy a drink, then the place to visit will be the Adolfo Suárez Congress Centre in Marbella which on Tuesday March 10 will host the Fourth Annual Import Montes Fair from 10am to 7pm.

Import Montes was founded in 1991 as a distributor of different beverages (many of them of an alcoholic nature) with much focus on beer but this year, they will be running their first cocktail competition.

The Costa del Sol has a reputation for the number of bartenders who are expert mixologists and some of the best will be taking part on Tuesday to show off their expertise in the company of many of their contemporaries.

There will be a wide selection of drinks to try and demonstrations by experienced professionals as well as representatives of a number of distributors and manufacturers.