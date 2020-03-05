Canteen service coming up on the menu for Costa Almeria school







HUERCAL-OVERA’S Virgen del Rio infant and primary school will have a canteen starting from the next school year.

The local council reported the service will be possible thanks to its commitment to the Junta de Andalucia Education department to adapt the necessary infrastructure to make it possible to offer the service.

The municipal authority said it had been working with the Education department on getting the canteen up and running since the beginning of the legislature given that providing the service was a request from the school’s parents’ association.

The council included the proposal in a July report for the Junta department’s Almeria delegation on the municipality’s education centre needs, and in January the local administration informed the delegation of its commitment to the infrastructure works making allow for a canteen in the Virgen del Rio, and also in the Tierno Galvan school.

The council pledged it would include the works to be carried out in accordance with APAE Andalucia Education Agency’s criteria in this year’s municipal budget. The idea is for the local authority to do the works over the summer holiday period.

Huercal-Overa Mayor Francisca Lourdes Fernandez said her administration would be meeting parents’ demands in its contribution to the provision of a service which allows for a family and work life balance, “even though it not an obligatory responsibility for the council.”

The Mayor also revealed that the 2020 municipal budget will allocate significantly more to municipal school conservation and maintenance than the €14,000 allocation last year.

She further commented that the council has told the regional government’s Education department that providing a canteen for the Tierno Galvan and Principe Felipe schools is also an urgent need.