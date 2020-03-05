Breaking News: Coronavirus Strikes Spain’s Benalmádena On The Costa Del Sol







A patient is currently in Spain’s Benalmádena’s Xanit hospital with Coronavirus the Euro Weekly News Understands.

The patient was admitted today and has now been placed into quarantine at the hospital, in a special isolated ward, as the hospital follows the official protocols with dealing with infected people of the deadly virus.

Benalmádena’s Xanit hospital are preparing to make an official announcement for release, containing further details, which is expected to be in the morning.

This exclusive news is expected to add more fear to the residents of Costa Del Sol.

Expats are already concerned as the virus is spreading rapidly, causing panic buying and stores sold out of necessities, including hand gels.

It is important to remember that, health professionals around the world are working hard to delay the spread of Coronavirus, with the recovery rate standing at over 50% so far.

The majority of remaining patients are reported to be suffering only mild symptoms, while the critically ill and those who have died from the virus, still remain to be in the small minority.