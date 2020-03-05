A visit from new Captain of Guardia Civil to discuss policies in Campo de Gibraltar Spain







A NEW Captain in charge of the Guardia Civil operation in La Linea de la Concepcion Fernando de Cózar paid a formal visit to meet with Mayor Juan Carlos Ruiz Boix in neighbouring San Roque.

The Lieutenant of the San Roque Post, Carlos Sarrias accompanied his superior officer who wanted to know more about the town, as it hosts two Guardia Civil posts, one in San Roque town and the other in Guadiaro, both of which come under his purview.

Both sides confirmed their commitment to assist and cooperate with each other for the good of the community.