Cleaning up Spain’s seas with a new initiative

ENTRIES for the Maritime Rescue best video award to promote the protection of the marine environment are being sought.

Anybody with ideas on how to achieve cleaner seas are encouraged to capture their suggestions in a short video of no more than 40 seconds.

Proposals must be submitted before 3pm on September 21, to the following address: [email protected]

The award is included in the Maritime Rescue Awards 2018, which are being held for the second year.

Other categories include: better work developed by clean seas and internal award for the best initiative.

The concepts that will be taken into account when judging the videos are: originality and transmission of the message, video layout, possible social repercussion and interest in good practices transmitted.