Brit held in Mallorca for allegedly ‘tying up, raping and beating’ woman

A BRITISH man has been arrested after allegedly ‘tying up, raping and beating’ a woman in her flat in Mallorca.

Dylan Rogers, 26, who apparently lives and works in the resort of Magaluf, is alleged to have attacked the 22-year-old victim at an apartment in s’Arenal, near the island´s airport.

She was taken to hospital after her ordeal with bruising to her arms, legs and face.

Police sources confirmed the victim appeared to have been physically assaulted as well as sexually attacked.

Officers were called to the crime scene around 4.30pm on last Wednesday and made the arrest in the early hours of the following morning.

A source said: “She was bound with insulating tape and had bruises on her legs, arms and face.

“The suspect was located in a neighbouring flat and arrested several hours later after officers obtained a key and a warrant to access the property.”

The victim, believed to be ‘foreign’ is said to have alerted police after freeing herself from her binds.

Rogers has not been charged with a crime yet, as is normal in Spain where charges are only laid shortly before trial.

Led into the courts in shorts and t-shirt on Friday, he was questioned by a judge as part of an ongoing criminal investigation. It´s reported that he was remanded in custody.