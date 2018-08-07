‘Poisoned’ British teen, Callum Forster, released from hospital in Spain

A BRITISH teenager who was left fighting for his life in a Spanish hospital after allegedly being poisoned with pesticide has left hospital.

Callum Forster, aged 17, and his stepdad Jamie Hadland, 24, were rushed to Torrevieja hospital after they both started feeling unwell after a family night out.

Callum had suffered 10 seizures, and the duo were both put into intensive care. They were heavily sedated to avoid seizures, but within a few days Jamie was well enough to be discharged.

However Callum remained seriously ill for a further 10 days, with tests showing both men had strong pesticide in their blood streams.

It is now known how they came to swallow the poison.

They arrived in Spain for a family holiday alongside Callum’s mum, Helen Forster, 36, and younger brother Brandon, 12.

Now the entire family is staying in Villamartin on the Costa Blanca until Callum is well enough to return home to Leeds.

Family friend Jane Rapier set up a crowd funding page to help them pay the costs of their extended stay. So far it has raised £2,770 (€3,100), with Helen now thanking everyone who has helped.