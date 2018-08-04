TRANSFER RUMOURS: Premier League and La Liga

Who is in, who is out, and who is most wanted in England and Spain?

Leicester and England defender Harry Maguire, 25, is keen on a €73 million move to Manchester United, but will not force the transfer. (Mirror)

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 24, who has been linked with Chelsea, is set to be offered a new contract at the Toffees. (The Times)

-- Advertisement --

Real Madrid have made Chelsea an opening offer of €112 million for Belgium keeper Thibaut Courtois, 26, and Brazil midfielder Willian, 29. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are in talks with Borussia Dortmund over a possible move for 19 year-old American winger Christian Pulisic, who would be available for €73 million. (BBC)

Aston Villa have made a bid for Liverpool’s Ben Woodburn on loan, with the 18 year-old Wales forward set to be withdrawn from a training camp in France. (Telegraph)

Liverpool’s Spanish midfielder Pedro Chirivella, 21, is set to seal a €4 million move to Norwegian side Rosenborg. (Sun)

Real Sociedad remain hopeful of signing Real Madrid full-back Theo Hernandez on a season-long loan. (Goal)

Chelsea are preparing a €34 million bid for Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsay, who is currently in ongoing contract talks. (Telegraph)

Barcelona have confirmed that Lucas Digne has left the club’s training camp in the USA and is expected to finalise a move to Everton. (Talksport)

Juventus want to re-sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, and are willing to offload a raft of players to finance the deal. (Independent)

Barcelona striker Pablo Alcacer is weighing up an offer to move to Leicester City after a €30 million bid. (ESPN)