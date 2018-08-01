Terrorist recruitment network smashed in Spain

POLICE have smashed a jihadist terrorist recruitment network in Spain.

In an operation that goes back to 2015 Guardia Civil arrested two Moroccans, aged 46 and 36, accused of searching out and radicalising young people willing to go and fight in conflict zones.

The law enforcers have been keeping a close eye on the network for three years, and finally decided it was time to move in as Spain stays on a level four terrorist alert.

The accused are said by Guardia Civil to have specialised in on-line propaganda in order to radicalise and recruit terrorists.

International law agencies from several countries joined forces to monitor the internet activities of several suspects thought to be part of the network.

The two arrested men wove their propaganda web from the town of Mataro in Barcelona, from where they spread their tentacles throughout the province and into Tarragona.

Police officers hope to find incriminating evidence in the homes of the detained men that will point the finger towards further lines of inquiry.