Mallorca hotels don’t give a sheet about regulations

HOTELS in Mallorca have been accused of illegally putting extra beds in rooms to double accommodation and bypass official limits.

The UGT and CCOO unions in the Balearics say many three-star establishments are putting two extra beds in a double room, meaning four people can sleep there, rather than two.

Moreover, it is believed that even four-star hotels in Mallorca are getting in on the sneaky ruse to increase capacity.

Rather than draw attention to themselves by bringing in extra beds, unions accuse hotels of placing pull-out sofas in rooms.

Unions also claim that it is contributing to mass tourism and labour exploitation because it is giving staff extra work to do without the accompanying pay rise.

Tourism officials are now carrying out a major inspection campaign to clampdown on the practice.

At least 32 hotels were sanctioned in 2017, with fines ranging from €15,000 to €55,000.

Unions add that putting more beds in rooms is the main cause of overworking and stress for staff who are already under strain.

By law, hotels can only put in extra beds to accommodate children under 12 years of age, or cots for children less than two years old, and that cluttered rooms can create a safety risk.