TRANSFER RUMOURS: Who is in, who is out, and who is most wanted in England and Spain?

CHELSEA are considering whether to accept a €73 million bid from Barcelona for midfielder Willian, with Manchester United also interested. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign Borussia Monchengladbach’s Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer, 29. (Daily Express)

Leicester will accept offers of around €20 million for striker Islam Slimani, who has been linked with Sporting Lisbon. (Metro)

Real Madrid are preparing to make a €125 million bid for Chelsea star Eden Hazard, 27. (Evening Standard)

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart could be on his way to Chelsea with the Blues considering a €5.6 million bid for the 31 year-old. (Sun)

Everton have made a €25 million bid for Barcelona’s 25 year-old defender Lucas Digne. (Mirror)

Fulham look set to sign Spanish keeper Fabri, 30, in a €5.6 million deal from Besiktas. (BBC)

Manchester United are considering making a €73 million bid for Leicester and England defender Harry Maguire. (Telegraph)

Atletico Madrid have approached Chelsea over the possibility of taking France striker Olivier Giroud, 31, on loan. (Sky Sports)

Real Madid midfielder Mateo Kovacic wants to leave the club to get more first-team football, with Bayern Munich, Juventus and Liverpool interested. (ESPN)