BOXING: Bellew and Usyk square up

By
Tom Woods
-
0
Kevin Morejon/Flickr
LOOKING AHEAD: Bellew has a range of fighting options before him.

BRITON Tony Bellew and Ukranian Oleksandr Usyk both say they are “ready” to fight each other.

Usyk, 31, became the first man to hold all four world cruiserweight titles: WBO, WBC, WBA and IBF, when he beat Murat Gassiev on Saturday to win the inaugural World Boxing Super Series.

After the fight, Bellew tweeted: “Usyk I was born ready. Let’s get this done.”

-- Advertisement --

The Olympic 2012 gold medallist, who has won all of his 15 professional fights, replied: “I’m also ready.”

Bellew, 35, has beaten compatriot David Haye at heavyweight in his past two fights, and his promoter Eddie Hearn says talks about a fight against Usyk will take place this week.

“Tony has felt fantastic up around the 15st weight and I’m not sure he will make cruiser again but I know with Usyk’s desire to move to heavyweight it certainly wouldn’t be a deal-breaker,” he told Sky Sports.

While Bellew is keen on the fight, he also as WBC lightweight champion Adonis Stevenson in his sights, who he was defeated by in 2013.

“If I face him and win, I’d have beaten every man I have ever fought in a ring,” said Bellew.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here