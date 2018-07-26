Costa del Sol police probing mysterious hotel death

POLICE are probing the discovery of an unidentified woman’s dead body in the wake of a Marbella hotel fire.

The blaze broke out in a room occupied by a middle-aged Russian lady at the luxurious Hotel Guadalmina Spa and Golf Resort.

Investigators confirmed that their first line of enquiry is through a post mortem examination aimed at establishing if she was the victim.

Guests and staff at the four-star resort reported hearing an explosion immediately before a thick column of black smoke started pouring from a window overlooking the gardens.

The 112 emergency phoneline said it received several calls reporting the incident, but it was not necessary to evacuate the premises since only a single room was affected by the blast.

Firefighters found the badly burned corpse under a table after the flames were extinguished.