BeIn Sports pulls out of Spain after losing football battle

MIDDLE EASTERN broadcaster Al Jazeera Media Network’s beIN Sports channel is to cease broadcasting in Spain from August 1.

The move follows Spanish rival Telefonica’s acquisition of the rights to Uefa’s Champions League and Europa League football in the country, with the firm having already clinched the La Liga domestic football rights for 2019-2020.

BeIn Connect’s website is no longer offering subscriptions to BeIn Sports, although a stripped-down football bundle similar to that unveiled recently by Vodafone Spain is available.