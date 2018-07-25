Amazon staff clash with police during three-day strike

A THREE-DAY strike by Amazon warehouse employees in Madrid has descended into violence.

Timed to coincide with the e-commerce giant’s Prime Day summer promotion, the industrial action saw police in riot gear charging picket lines on grounds they were blocking traffic, trade union officials said.

At least two protesters were arrested during the rally over working conditions, with one demonstrator reportedly losing teeth after being hit in the face with a truncheon.

A photo shared on social media by Alberto Rodriguez, a member of Spain’s Congress of Deputies, appeared to show a blood-stained shirt outside the company’s warehouse in San Fernando de Henares.

The image was captioned: “This is the respect that Amazon Spain has for its workers.”