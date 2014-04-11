C.A.T. Services – at the heart of the community







C.A.T. Services is now proud to have been in business for four years!

What started out as a gargantuan task in April 2010, overshadowed by the place’s reputation, C.A.T. Services has developed into a thriving community centre with so much more to offer than the Correos And Translation it opened with.

The range of services offered is too extensive to list in full and it doesn’t stop because there is always something new on the horizon.

Karen tells us that the translation service provided by her team is professional and caring and they always go that extra step to ensure everything is understood and followed up.

With space available Karen has opened a library with more than 2,000 books and a variety of jigsaws. Despite the Kindle there is still a desire for proper books!

There is also a selection of cards and gifts, jewellery & ceramics as well as a few special occasion items.

Catz Boutique offers clients the opportunity to sell their quality pre-loved items of clothing. You will find one-off pieces of designer and top-end high street brands at fabulous prices. Maybe you have something in your wardrobe to sell?

Crafty Cats has a wide range of crafting essentials, card stock, wools & fabrics for patchwork and quilting. There is new stock arriving all the time and if you can’t see what you want then it can soon be ordered.

By popular demand we are extending our craft classes – these will soon be on Tuesday – Friday, offering the opportunity to try techniques in both paper and fabric.

So, what is can we expect in 2014…well as a huge thank you to our clients we are ‘Giving Back’ with the launch of a loyalty card scheme. So come and sign up for yours now.

Karen is proud of her team and the hard work they have put in to help make C.A.T. Services the business it has become today.

One thing is for certain you will always be greeted with a smile and warm welcome; so why not pop in and meet the team and find out more.

Open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm and Saturday 9am to 2pm.

Tel: 950 63 43 88 / 627 635 514 – email: [email protected]