Storms lash through Mallorca, closing roads and tearing down buildings

Mallorca
23 January 2017
Waves smash through Porto Cristo. Waves smash through Porto Cristo. Escuela de Navegación Tempestalia/Facebook

MORE than a week of bad weather is taking its toll on Mallorca with more than 15 main roads closed due to flooding.

Strong winds battered the coasts with waves reaching up to three metres.

Many towns in the Serra, Pla and the northern regions have had no electricity or water for several days.

A house in Porreres has collapsed due to the weather but no one was harmed.

Weather forecasts warn of winds reaching up to 70km/h and more heavy rain, especially in the Llevant area of Mallorca.

Some have decided to see the bright side of the bad weather and have found new ways of travelling on the roads as this video shows.

 

