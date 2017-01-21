New Mallorca hate crimes hotline launched

NEW HOTLINE: The initiative is part of the council’s equality drive.

A HATE crimes hotline has been launched in Palma.

To go with the new number there is also an email address - [email protected] - which can be used to report such crimes.

The initiative is part of the council’s equality drive and aims to give victims the ability to report the offences given that the authorities accept they are not notified about most of them.

Mayor of Palma, José Hila helped to launch the hotline along with chief of police Josep Palouzie and councillor Angelica Pastor who has responsibility for public safety.

Crimes based on such criteria as race, religion, disability and sexual orientation are only reported in about 20 per cent of cases, it is estimated.

Anyone using the hotline will be giving details of the crime to civilian workers at the town hall and they will then make the decision to pass the allegations onto the Local Police or National Police.

Those convicted of a hate crime under current legislation can face up to two years in jail.

The hotline number is 650 781 644.