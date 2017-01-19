Palma installs BBQs for start of festivities

BBQ SITES: Firewood, sand and bags of coal have been purchased.

PALMA Council is installing around 200 barbecues, including a number for vegetarians and vegans, for the Sant Sebastia ‘Revetla.’

According to a Palma Council spokesperson, the Department for Infrastructure is setting up the barbecues in different squares and areas which have requested them.

In concert areas there are more than 70 stands to grill meat and some ‘vegan barbecues’ will also be set up.

More than 17 tonnes of firewood and some 250 tonnes of sand have been purchased for the bonfires, or ‘Foguerons,’ as well as 180 bags of coal - each weighing 20kg - for the barbecues.

Close to 200 different associations, including neighbourhood watch areas and care homes, had asked for deliveries in time for the start of the festivities on Thursday January 19.

The sites will be available until January, 29 with the council estimating a further 800 barbecues could be distributed over the coming month of festivities.