Spain gripped by cold weather and snow

AN icy cold front is on a collision course with Mallorca and the other Balearics and is expected to bring snow, freezing winds and rough seas to the islands throughout the weekend, according to Spain’s state meteorological agency, AEMET.

The agency also confirmed that January is set to be the chilliest in the last decade, and one of the coldest for the last 30 years.

The wintry weather is due to start on Friday 13 January, with the cold front passing through the western Mediterranean due to the position of the anticyclone to the northwest of the Spanish peninsula and an area of low pressure in central Europe moving towards Italy.

Strong to very strong winds are forecast as is snowfall at altitudes as low as 300 metres above sea level, although the majority is expected to be dumped on the mountains of northern Spain.

The sea is expected to be unpredictable until Monday, with waves measuring several metres in height probable and yellow or orange alerts likely to be deployed.

Readers are advised to take care during the inclement weather, which is set to be followed by a cold, but dry period.