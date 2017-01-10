‘Fraud girl’s parents’ now face child pornography claims

A couple accused of fraud after claiming their daughter suffered from a rare genetic condition are now being investigated for suspected child pornography offences.

Images of a sexually explicit nature were found on a computer allegedly belonging to the father of the 11-year-old girl, who lives in Mallorca.

The presiding judge said new evidence “clearly shows that the accused (the father) sexually exploited their child.”

Following the discovery of new evidence, the judge has summoned both parents to appear in court on Friday 13 January to face child pornography and sexual exploitation charges.

Authorities are now sifting through 13 pen drives, 7 memory cards and 3 hard drives before the hearing to gather more evidence.

While the mother is currently on bail, the father has been remanded in custody.

As previously reported, the couple are suspected of scamming an estimated €918,000 worth of donations to help ‘treat’ a rare condition they claimed their daughter was suffering from.