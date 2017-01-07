Man sets car on fire

A FURIOUS young man threatened to kill his girlfriend and her father after setting her car on fire. The dramatic attack took place early in the morning on New Year’s Day in Palma.

The 27-year-old was dumped by his girlfriend, 21, on the phone at around 7am. Flying into a rage he stormed round to her Binissalem home and demanded to talk. When she refused he went to sleep in her car, having been earlier lent the keys.

When she got into the car later, he surprised her, locked the doors and grabbed the wheel, screeching the car to a halt. She managed to escape at a set of traffic lights and fled on foot.

Soon after he sent her a photo of her burning car and asked to meet her in Palma to return her possessions. Oddly enough she agreed and, by noon, they were arguing once again on a bar terrace.

With no regard for the many witnesses, he wielded his fork, screaming that he would kill her and her father. The girl fled downstairs and the police quickly arrived, eventually subduing the maniac after a tense stand-off.