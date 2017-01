THE State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, has issued an orange weather alert for northern and eastern Mallorca plus Menorca due to strong westerly winds, with gusts of up to 80 km/h expected to produce five-metre waves.

The departures of several boats have been cancelled, including the ferries between Alcudia and Ciutadella at 9am, 2pm, 4pm and 7pm.

There will also be a significant wind chill factor, and residents are advised to wrap up warm, although no rain is forecast.