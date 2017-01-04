Reckless killer confesses

IVA Emilova, the young Bulgarian woman who became public enemy number 1 after killing three people through dangerous driving, has accepted a four-year prison sentence for her crimes.

The 22-year-old confessed to the facts during her December trial, admitting to reckless homicide, reckless driving, and driving while high on drugs. Her trial was expected to last several days but was finished in 30 minutes when she confessed.

Emilova will also be banned from the roads for six years and was ordered to pay almost €1 million to the victims and families.

Three people were killed and a motorcyclist severely injured when Emilova lost control of her high-end BMW while steaming across the MA-1 at Portals Nous at 170kph on April 16 2016.

Aged 21 at the time she was found to be under the influence of cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana, alcohol and psychotropics. She had arrived in Mallorca from Germany only a few days before, was not even qualified to drive, and had recently posted messages online showing off her new car.

At the trial Emilova expressed her remorse and apologised to the families in attendance, but was told by one relative that her four year punishment was nothing compared to their grief.