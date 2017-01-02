Monday, 02 January 2017
THREE OF THE BEST: NJFM group leader Ian Mackenzie, centre, with Howard Parker, left, and ‘Ellis’, right THREE OF THE BEST: NJFM group leader Ian Mackenzie, centre, with Howard Parker, left, and ‘Ellis’, right Ian Rogerson

Javea U3A Not Just Folk Music Christmas Party

Euro Weekly News
Heart of Community
02 January 2017
TAG:
Be the first to comment!

THERE is no better way to end the year than with a good old sing-song – and nobody appreciates that more than members of Javea U3A’s Not Just Folk Music group.

The group – affectionately known as NJFM – celebrated the festive season with its annual Christmas soiree at its regular meeting place, the Inn on the Green.

Orchestrated by group leader Ian Mackenzie and his right-hand man Howard Parker, fellow artistes performed a variety of Christmas songs as well as other popular favourites to a small but enthusiastic audience.

For more details of the Not Just Folk Music group and a host of other U3A activities, visit the website www.u3ajavea.org.

Rate this item
(0 votes)

Comments

  • No comments found

Leave your comments

Post comment as a guest

0 / 1200 Character restriction
Your text should be less than 1200 characters
back to top
Centrora Security

MEMBERS OF: AEPG association AFFILIATED TO:  
 