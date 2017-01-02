Javea U3A Not Just Folk Music Christmas Party

THREE OF THE BEST: NJFM group leader Ian Mackenzie, centre, with Howard Parker, left, and ‘Ellis’, right

THERE is no better way to end the year than with a good old sing-song – and nobody appreciates that more than members of Javea U3A’s Not Just Folk Music group.

The group – affectionately known as NJFM – celebrated the festive season with its annual Christmas soiree at its regular meeting place, the Inn on the Green.

Orchestrated by group leader Ian Mackenzie and his right-hand man Howard Parker, fellow artistes performed a variety of Christmas songs as well as other popular favourites to a small but enthusiastic audience.

For more details of the Not Just Folk Music group and a host of other U3A activities, visit the website www.u3ajavea.org.