Elche Children’s Home fund raiser

THE Christmas party night at Restaurante El Alto La Dolores was to raise funds for Elche Children's Home.

Those who attended had a fabulous night with Paula B, but unfortunately numbers were small compared with the usual charity nights at this venue.

Nevertheless, party goers were extremely generous, and included a number of cash donations.

The Mediterranean cruise was won by June Rowley, who promptly auctioned it, to raise further funds. In total, €594 was donated to the Children's Home and will be spent on new bedding, which is much needed.

On Valentine's Night there will be a further Charity Night for Elche Children's Home, and entertainment will be provided by the ever popular soul and Motown Star, Richie Alexander. Tickets will be available soon.