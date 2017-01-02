Monday, 02 January 2017
Elche Children’s Home fund raiser

THE Christmas party night at Restaurante El Alto La Dolores was to raise funds for Elche Children's Home. 

Those who attended had a fabulous night with Paula B, but unfortunately numbers were small compared with the usual charity nights at this venue.

Nevertheless, party goers were extremely generous, and included a number of cash donations.

The Mediterranean cruise was won by June Rowley, who promptly auctioned it, to raise further funds.  In total, €594 was donated to the Children's Home and will be spent on new bedding, which is much needed.

On Valentine's Night there will be a further Charity Night for Elche Children's Home, and entertainment will be provided by the ever popular soul and Motown Star, Richie Alexander.  Tickets will be available soon.

