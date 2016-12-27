Violent robber remanded in custody in Llucmajor

TOWARDS the end of summer 2016, a 58-year-old man was beaten up and had various items stolen in S ‘Arenal and now the Guardia Civil has arrested the presumed assailant.

The events of the assault are fairly straight forward as the victim was followed into an apartment building where he lived and was jumped upon whilst waiting by the lifts. The robber tried to take his watch and then when the man resisted he was so badly beaten that when found he had to be admitted to hospital.

Having lost consciousness due to the beating, the robber took the opportunity to steal the victim’s watch, mobile phone and wallet containing €60.

Officers of the Guardia Civil based in Llucmajor undertook a detailed investigation and eventually identified a 33-year-old Spaniard as being the violent robber and having arrested him and presented him to court, he has been remanded in custody.