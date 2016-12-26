Stargazing spot

ONE of Mallorca’s most beautiful towns will finally have its enchanting Mediterranean view made safe for visitors. After much public demand a new balcony has been installed at the famous Costa dels Pins viewpoint on the east coast, a tranquil place favoured by Spanish and global celebrities for its natural beauty.
Son Servera Council is finishing the work, which also involves repairing the damaged gazebo. A sculpture will also be added to lend the viewpoint a more inviting aura for contemplation than the padlocks and disrepair that greeted lovers, mourners and stargazers in the past.
Comments