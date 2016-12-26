Monday, 26 December 2016

Stargazing spot

Euro Weekly News
Mallorca
25 December 2016
ONE of Mallorca’s most beautiful towns will finally have its enchanting Mediterranean view made safe for visitors. After much public demand a new balcony has been installed at the famous Costa dels Pins viewpoint on the east coast, a tranquil place favoured by Spanish and global celebrities for its natural beauty.

Son Servera Council is finishing the work, which also involves repairing the damaged gazebo. A sculpture will also be added to lend the viewpoint a more inviting aura for contemplation than the padlocks and disrepair that greeted lovers, mourners and stargazers in the past. 

