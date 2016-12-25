Sunday, 25 December 2016

Galaxy closer to home

Mathew Elliott
Mallorca
25 December 2016
A SCIENCE FICTION association brought an early Christmas present to a young boy with cancer. A special ceremony in honour of five-year-old Luca was held at the Palma premiere of new film ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.’

The event was organised by the Association of Friends of Science Fiction, a Palma-based group, and took place at the Sala Augusta cinema in the city on Sunday December 18. 

There was a special screening of a short film about Luca’s struggle, that of other sick children, and how the Stars Wars universe has helped him explore his inner fantasies while being treated.

