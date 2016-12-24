Taxi drivers lending a hand

THIS year the Three Magic Kings of Palma will have a little extra help, not from elves, but from local taxi drivers.

Around 100 taxi drivers from the association Amtat-Pimem will chip in to make sure that every child in the community gets a toy this Christmas.

The members of this board, which is affiliated with the National Taxi Association, have banded together to carry out a fundraising campaign. They will drive from place to place, collecting presents from people looking to make a charitable contribution. The taxi drivers will then hand all of the toys over to Caritas Charity and the Red Cross, so that they can be distributed to children in need.

President of Amtat-Pimem Antoni Cladera explained that “the initiative will be directed at children whose families are in precarious situations, a problem which has grown in the last few years.”

Anyone who wants a taxi to come by their house can call 914 444 444 or request the service through the mobile application Taxies. Toys can also be taken to the headquarters of Amtat-Pimem, on Via Alemania 2, as well as other branches in Inca and Manacor.

Another fundraising initiative this Christmas period took place at the San Cayetano Elementary School. A Christmas market and living Nativity Scene allowed people to enjoy some holiday fun while purchasing and exchanging items in a bid to help out the less fortunate. This fourth edition of the small fair has become a reference point in the community for various charitable organisations.