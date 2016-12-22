Severe flooding and 90kph winds as Med storm strikes Mallorca

THE storm raging in the south-east Mediterranean has arrived in full force in Mallorca with major flooding and strong winds exceeding 90kph.

Aemet, Spain's meteorological agency, has placed the entire island on yellow alert, predicting the storm will last until at least Tuesday December 20.

It arrived late on Sunday afternoon and 90 litres of rainfall per square metre has led to severe flooding in Campos and Porreres, where roads have been temporarily closed.

Winds are blowing in from the east and north-east. They will be slightly calmer at 70kph today, December 19, before picking up the pace again tomorrow.

Waves up to four metres tall have been spotted, while temperatures plunge to just 4 degrees in parts of Lluc. Rain is strong and persistent across the island but more pronounced on the north-east coast and in the Tramuntanas.