Systemic violence

PRISON unions have denounced protocols in place as inadequate after three guards were seriously attacked by a violent inmate with a history of aggression.

The prisoner was being held in Palma’s maximum security wing yet still managed to punch, kick, and spit on the guards while occupying his cell in a one-man protest.

All three guards have been placed on medical leave to recover physically and psychologically from the attack and the three main Spanish unions, CSIF, ATP and Acaip, are demanding an urgent review of safety measures.

They note that such incidents have been on the increase in Palma lately and criticise the Mallorcan prison for not taking the same precautions as seen on the mainland. Most of the violence is committed by inmates with a chequered history of attacking guards and are entirely predictable in the union’s eyes.

The news comes after a tense few months for the Palma prison. Guards have been accused of torturing and humiliating inmates. In November prison doctors testified before a Mallorca court to support the claims of British national James Langford that he had been beaten while held in solitary confinement.