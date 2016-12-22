Perfect for a spy thriller

THE NIGHT MANAGER: The all-star cast travelled to Mallorca for principal photography last year.

ONE of the UK’s most famous television and radio magazines is asking readers to pick the best television location for British shows in 2016 and Mallorca is a prime candidate.

The Radio Times, the world’s first magazine devoted to broadcasting news, has given readers the choice of 10 2016 TV programs which spanned a terrific variety of spectacular locations, among them Mallorca, Moscow, Girona and Rome.

Mallorca’s entrance comes courtesy of The Night Manager, the acclaimed mini-series based on master of spy thrillers John le Carre’s 1993 novel. An all-star cast including British stars Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie travelled to Mallorca for principal photography last year and were treated to some of the island’s loveliest locations and picturesque sights.

In fact the popularity of The Night Manager is thought to account for at least some of Mallorca’s staggering number of bookings from Britain throughout the year.

It showed millions of enchanted viewers La Fortaleza in Port Pollensa, Palma’s old town, Cala Deia, and Port de Soller, doubtlessly exotic sights from the average British living room. Play your part and vote for Mallorca online at The Radio Times website.