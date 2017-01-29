Ducati launches new motorbike in Almeria

TABERNAS Desert was chosen as the perfect backdrop for the worldwide presentation of Ducati’s new motorbike, the Scrambler Desert Sleed.

Altogether 90 specialised journalists from all over Europe, Japan and the US are visiting Fort Bravo in three groups to discover and test the new motorbike, with the presentation including a 75 kilometre trip through the desert and Filabres Almahilla.

Almeria Provincial Council stressed the importance of the launch, explaining that it will allow journalists from all over the world to discover the province’s attractions. “We’re proud that Ducati has joined the list of important brands which have chosen Almeria to present their products,” said second deputy head of the council Angel Escobar.