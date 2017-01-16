Woman beheaded by ex-partner in Almeria

The hospital where the suspected killer had spent the night before going to the victims home.

GUARDIA CIVIL officers found the decapitated body of a 33-year-old woman minutes after neighbours reported shouting coming from her Almeria home.

The suspected killer is the 31-year old ex-partner of the victim, who has a previous record of domestic violence, according to a council spokesperson.

Mayor of Huercal de Almeria, Ismael Torres, said police found the man “covered from head to toe” in blood.

It is believed the suspect who had been in Torrecardenas Hospital, left on Sunday morning and killed the woman at around 7.30 am.

The central government delegate for Andalucia, Antonio Sanz, is now calling for “the whole community and not just the victim” to take responsibility and report suspected acts of domestic violence.