Better beach access in Carboneras

BEACH ACCESS: Works should be completed by the end of the month.

WORK in Carboneras to provide access to Playa del Ancon from Calles Bonito and Boraza should be complete by the end of the month, the council has announced.

Local mayor Salvador Hernandez and Town Planning councillor Salvador Alarcon visited the site of the work to inspect progress and reported that everything was going as planned.

Residents had been demanding that safe accesses be created for some time to replace the complicated tracks used by those heading to the beach from the two streets. Now, locals and visitors will be able to make use of specially built pedestrian accesses which will include drainage systems and be surrounded by gardens and local flora.

The work, with a €31,500 budget covered entirely by Carboneras Council, is being carried out by Agraicon SL and was due to take a maximum of 30 days.