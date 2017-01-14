Unions protest over worker deaths in Almeria

WORK ACCIDENTS: Are avoidable and it’s time the authorities put in and enforced necessary measures and resources.

COMISIONES OBRERAS and UGT trades union representatives gathered in protest over the death of a security guard at the Michelin Experience Centre in Nijar.

The tragic accident, on Christmas day, led to the 12th death in work accidents in 2016 in Almeria Province, a figure which the unions have said is deplorable in this day and age.

UGT Almeria general secretary Carmen Vidal said: “we can’t allow people to keep on dying at work. It’s time the authorities put necessary measures and resources into avoiding work accidents and provide safety training for workers.

“The lack of safety measures is obvious. It’s time to solve the problem,” Vidal stressed.

Comisiones Obreras secretary Juan Pallares agreed: “the figures show that we’re doing something wrong. All accidents are avoidable but we all need to work together to stop them, business people need to invest in protecting their workers and the authorities need to enforce the law.”