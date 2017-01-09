Almeria hit and run suspect arrested after extensive police search

TRAGEDY: The junction where the accident took place.

ALMERIA police have arrested a young Romanian man who they suspect fled the scene of a traffic accident which killed a Mallorcan mother on Sunday, January 8.

The crash occurred early in the morning on Avenida Federico Garcia Lorca, when witnesses reported that the driver of a black four-wheel drive jumped a red light and smashed into another car.

The 38-year-old woman driving the second vehicle was catapaulted through the windscreen and died almost instantly, while her husband suffered severe head injuries. Their one-year-old daughter, who was in a child seat in the back, was treated for minor cuts and bruises.

The family was in Almeria on holiday from their home in Mallorca.

The black BMW X5 which caused the crash was seriously damaged and came to a halt about 15 metres up the road, with the driver taking flight on foot, and an intense police search was launched to identify and track him down.

While the father and child, and two people from a third car also involved in the accident, were taken to hospital for treatment, police officers began interviewing witnesses, taking fingerprints from the empty car and gathering information.

Although initially they suspected the car could have been stolen this turned out not to be the case, and patrols were sent to interview the owner of the car, a Romanian woman.

Hours later a 23-year-old man related to the car owner was arrested and taken for drugs and alcohol testing.

The suspect faces charges of manslaughter and failing to stop and help after an accident.