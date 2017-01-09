The moment the car smashed into the road block.. The moment the car smashed into the road block..

‘Kamikaze’ driver smashes into police road block

Costa de Almería
09 January 2017
A 40-YEAR-OLD man crashed into a Guardia Civil road block after going the wrong way up the A-92 motorway in Almeria.

Starting in the Almerian town of Abla, the man barrelled down the motorway for 40km before smashing into a police 4x4.

The Guardia Civil announced on their twitter page that the man is believed to have mental health issues and they do not believe it was an act of terror.

No-one was harmed except for the driver, who suffered minor injuries.

The Senegalese man is being held in custody until he appears in court.

