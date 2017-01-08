Pin-up of the year

A YOUNG lady from Almeria, Vanesa Gil, has been declared Interviu Magazine Girl of 2016 at a gala in Madrid.

The waitress and event hostess was one of 10 finalists competing for the title which is awarded by the popular Spanish magazine known for its front pages and features of scantily-clad models and celebrities.

Gil caught the attention of the panel of judges, which included actors, Interviu models, dancer Rafael Amargo, with a cocktail she prepared for them live.

The ceremony was compered by radio presenter Mar Montoro, who has been featured twice in the magazine, and entertainment was provided by singers Celia Flores and Leticia Sabater.

Members of the audience included many Spanish celebrities and Interviu models like Marlene Mourreau, Malena Gracia, Olvido Hormigos, Carolina Sobe and Jennifer Lara who holds a record for featuring on one of the front pages which has been downloaded the most times from the magazine’s website this year.