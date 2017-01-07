Paseo plans may not please all

A PROJECT under study in Mojacar may see more beach bars affected as the council wants to extend the paseo maritimo (beachside promenade) further, separating chiringuitos from the sand.

The plan is to create more than three kilometres of promenade and include rest areas, bike paths, children’s play areas, showers and pedestrian accesses to the beach. Current day tourism, the council believes, requires much more in the way of facilities than just sand and sunbeds.

If the project goes ahead, as others did before them, chiringuitos (beach bars) will have little choice but to adapt to the changes and get used to being a little further from the sand.

Meanwhile work continues on the new town hall building and the council hopes the structure, and the new viewpoint, will be finished by Easter. At that point work will halt until next winter to avoid disruption during the busy tourist season.

Once the new town hall is up and running the old building will be used for administrative purposes and to house the archives.